AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

