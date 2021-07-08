Affinia Financial Group LLC Acquires 940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $50.72. 59,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

