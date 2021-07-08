Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $13.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.49 million. Affimed reported sales of $3.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $76.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Affimed stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $706.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,060,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

