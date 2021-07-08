Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Price Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price traded up 4% on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $213.00 to $246.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $162.16 and last traded at $162.16. 2,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 294,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.94.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

