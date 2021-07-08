Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $605.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.90. The stock has a market cap of $288.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $607.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

