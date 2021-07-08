Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 17,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,188,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $925.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

