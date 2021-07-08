Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Lessened by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,005 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 1.9% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

