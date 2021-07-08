Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ASO opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

