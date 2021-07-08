Abingworth LLP Buys New Shares in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,615,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,000. Adicet Bio accounts for approximately 7.2% of Abingworth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Abingworth LLP owned about 0.08% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adicet Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $197,756.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,711 shares of company stock worth $1,079,146. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

ACET stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,460. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

