AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AACAY. UBS Group raised AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

AACAY stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

