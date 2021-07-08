A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.17. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 10,926 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

