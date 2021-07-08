$99.14 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report $99.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $92.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $408.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

SAIL stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -254.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock worth $2,543,666 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

