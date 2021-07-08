891 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 347,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $376.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.