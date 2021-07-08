774,069 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 774,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,000. DoorDash comprises approximately 2.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.24% of DoorDash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $7.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.05. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.14.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,142,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,583,130 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

