7,727 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $6,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,174,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,057,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

