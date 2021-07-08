$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report sales of $77.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. Digi International reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.77 million to $308.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $331.98 million, with estimates ranging from $328.86 million to $335.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $19.47. 1,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $662.56 million, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

