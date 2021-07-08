7,203 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

