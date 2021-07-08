$704.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report sales of $704.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of HRC opened at $118.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.