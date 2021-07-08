6,500 Shares in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

HEXO stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. Research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

