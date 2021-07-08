6,343 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $44.49 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

