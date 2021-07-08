50,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $243,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RTPYU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

