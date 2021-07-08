$46.61 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post sales of $46.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $186.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.23 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Investors Real Estate Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

