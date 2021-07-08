452,732 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 452,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $22,843,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

