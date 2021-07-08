$43.43 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post sales of $43.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.97 million and the lowest is $41.01 million. Insmed posted sales of $42.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $195.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $213.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,250. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.26. Insmed has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

