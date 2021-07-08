409,574 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 409,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in DouYu International by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 247,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,246,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.77. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

