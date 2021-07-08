400,000 Shares in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,585,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTPAU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

