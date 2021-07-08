$4.96 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.64 and the lowest is $4.73. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 598.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $16.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $19.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $17.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

