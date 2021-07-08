3,994,205 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,994,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

