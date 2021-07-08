$35.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post sales of $35.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.59 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $139.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $187.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

