33,454 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

