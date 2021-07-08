$331.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post sales of $331.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.10 million. Ingevity posted sales of $270.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ingevity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ingevity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ingevity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.16. 1,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

