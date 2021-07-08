31,269 Shares in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Radware as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Radware by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,893,000 after buying an additional 49,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth about $26,393,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Radware by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radware by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

