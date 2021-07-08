31,000 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

