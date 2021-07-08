$309.46 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $309.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.24 million to $333.67 million. Spire posted sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

SR stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $71.90. 867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,720. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after buying an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

