3,029 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

