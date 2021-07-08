2,992 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,888 shares of company stock worth $21,425,444 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL stock opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

