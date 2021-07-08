287 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SCL stock opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Stepan has a 52 week low of $90.58 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.73. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

