2,539,358 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,539,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,690,000. Bloomin’ Brands comprises approximately 2.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $26.33. 35,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,111. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

