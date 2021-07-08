24,819 Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Village Super Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 62.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.