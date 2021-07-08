23,478 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE BEN opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.