230,300 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 230,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,031,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,589,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,493,000.

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

