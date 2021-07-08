2,186 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.30.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

