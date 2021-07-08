$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.64 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

HBMD traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.57. 38,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $292.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

