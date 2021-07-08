$200.47 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $200.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $170.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $837.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $97,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. 46,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,603. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

