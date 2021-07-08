$2.60 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post sales of $2.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $13.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.01 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

ALBO traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,107. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $673.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.