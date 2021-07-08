$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

BAH traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. 557,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

