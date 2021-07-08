$170.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report sales of $170.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $122.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $649.60 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $695.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 307,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

