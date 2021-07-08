151,639 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 3.82% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EJAN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period.

EJAN opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80.

