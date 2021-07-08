151,639 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 3.82% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EJAN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period.

EJAN opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.