14,014 Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after buying an additional 434,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 507,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 98,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -202.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

