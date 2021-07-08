$14.70 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $62.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $13,974,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $6,185,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 488,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

